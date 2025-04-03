Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Kenneth Ernest Davy Buys 100,000 Shares

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ernest Davy bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £227,000 ($294,766.91).

FNTL stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 233.50 ($3.03). 72,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,493. The firm has a market capitalization of £245.14 million, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.22. Fintel Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 216 ($2.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 329 ($4.27).

Fintel (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fintel had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fintel Plc will post 13.91258 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.20. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.73%.

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.

