Financial Stocks Worth Watching – April 2nd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Robinhood Markets are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares in companies that provide financial services, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks represent equity ownership in organizations whose performance is closely tied to the broader economic environment, interest rates, and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. 48,339,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,490,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. 17,782,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,125,176. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. 18,115,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,989,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

