Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 848,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 194,244 shares.The stock last traded at $29.28 and had previously closed at $29.93.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,935,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,901,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after buying an additional 545,417 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,646,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,173,000. Finally, Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,113,000.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

