Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.40 and traded as low as C$9.21. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$9.21, with a volume of 201 shares traded.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$87,552.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $196,017 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
