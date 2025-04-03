Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Atb Cap Markets

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exro Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Exro Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXROF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Exro Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,533.73% and a negative return on equity of 83.07%. On average, analysts predict that Exro Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

