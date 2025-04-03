ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,556,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 343,677 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises about 1.2% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.86% of CMS Energy worth $170,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.5425 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

