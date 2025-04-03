ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $49.13 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,498 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $49,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.54 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

