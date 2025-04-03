Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on EVGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a report on Friday, March 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evogene stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.78. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

