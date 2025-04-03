Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.23 and last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 2413628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 14.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.