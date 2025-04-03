Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Holdings Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,557 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $29,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

EPRT stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 103.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

