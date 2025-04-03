Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 2nd (ATNM, BDL, CGNT, EWTX, HCKT, ICHR, KB, SDST, SHCO, SPWH)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 2nd:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $1.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

