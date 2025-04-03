Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 2nd (ATNM, BDL, CGNT, EWTX, HCKT, ICHR, KB, SDST, SHCO, SPWH)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 2nd:
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $1.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.
Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.
Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.