Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 2nd (ATNM, BDL, CGNT, EWTX, HCKT, ICHR, KB, SDST, SHCO, SPWH)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $1.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

