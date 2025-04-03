Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vaxcyte Q1 Earnings

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($4.21) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.59) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.68) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $140.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 413,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 144,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 186.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 34,287 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,049 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $692,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,066.41. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,250 shares of company stock worth $3,170,738. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

