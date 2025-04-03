Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LVTX Q1 Earnings

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. He expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LVTX. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs lowered LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sanofi purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

