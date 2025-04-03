Enzyme (MLN) Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can now be bought for approximately $9.91 or 0.00012111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $29.41 million and approximately $43.76 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,968,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,967,575 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzyme_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars.

