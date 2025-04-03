Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 75.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

