Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Price Performance
Enzo Biochem stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 75.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
Featured Stories
