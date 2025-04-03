Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.
Enovis Stock Down 0.5 %
Enovis stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis
Enovis Company Profile
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enovis
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.