Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells $69,322.50 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $69,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,590. The trade was a 12.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $66,332.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $22,520.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $70,167.50.

On Friday, January 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $25,040.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $973.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELVN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

