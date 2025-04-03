Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,068,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 482,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,901,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,910,000 after acquiring an additional 229,255 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.38. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $114.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

