EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,404 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of EnerSys worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $49,222,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 158,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENS stock opened at $93.01 on Thursday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

