Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.83 and traded as high as C$6.20. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 1,165,934 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$928.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

