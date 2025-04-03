Eliza (elizawakesup) Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week (ELIZA)

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,081.03 or 0.99968142 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,826.03 or 0.99661307 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Eliza (elizawakesup)

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,990,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official website is www.elizawakesup.ai.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,990,689.487816. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00308709 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $1,210,249.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eliza (elizawakesup) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

