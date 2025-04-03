Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE EGO opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 94,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 130.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 94,040 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 638,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 118,760 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $2,626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

