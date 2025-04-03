Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.08 Million

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $118.08 million and $847.16 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,896.66 or 0.02272281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 62,257 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 62,257.37543532. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 1,896.65602085 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

