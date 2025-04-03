EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.08% of EHang worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in EHang in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EH. CICC Research initiated coverage on EHang in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EHang presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

EHang Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.91.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

