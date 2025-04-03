Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,525 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after purchasing an additional 350,703 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 571,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,728 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,396.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

