Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $71,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Italy S.r.l. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. now owns 55,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADI opened at $199.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

