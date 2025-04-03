Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $69,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $4,394,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

