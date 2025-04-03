Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 586.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,156.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $908.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

