Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,037,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,921,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,950,000 after buying an additional 1,476,135 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $174.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

