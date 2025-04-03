Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 110 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 120.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $669.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $729.09. The firm has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

