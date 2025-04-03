Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 52801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Eden Research Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £14.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean M. Smith acquired 426,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £999,147.24 ($1,309,155.19). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($13,417.19). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,391,473 shares of company stock worth $103,604,725. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

