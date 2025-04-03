Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ETY opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

