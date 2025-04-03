Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.14.
Insider Activity
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- First Watch Restaurant Group: A First-Rate Small-Cap Growth Stock
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Rocket Lab: $5.6 Billion Defense Contract Fuels RKLB’s Future
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Reasons the S&P 500 Could Rebound Strongly in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.