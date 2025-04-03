Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Insider Activity

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $227,719.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,335,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,855,104.15. This trade represents a 0.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 137,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,933 over the last three months.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also

