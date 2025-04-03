Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETX. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 85.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $272,000.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE:ETX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 6,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $19.44.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.