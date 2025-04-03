Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE EOI opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

