e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.79, but opened at $64.41. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 282,060 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after acquiring an additional 197,028 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $5,519,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

