Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of DY stock traded down $8.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,013. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $133.00 and a one year high of $207.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,437.64. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.