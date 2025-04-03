DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $107.06.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $470.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In other news, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,768.75. This represents a 9.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Little purchased 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.70 per share, for a total transaction of $496,117.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,002,941.10. The trade was a 0.48 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $1,139,818. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 193.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,611 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after buying an additional 139,027 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

