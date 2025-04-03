Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS:DRNE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Drone Aviation Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:DRNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.07. Drone Aviation shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 48,300 shares.
Drone Aviation Trading Up 4.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.
About Drone Aviation
Drone Aviation Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells lighter-than-air aerostats, tethered drones, and land-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions. The company focuses on the development of tethered aerostat known as the Winch Aerostat Small Platform, as well as tethered drone products, including the WATT and FUSE tethered drones for commercial and military applications; and providing aerial monitoring for extended durations while being tethered to the ground through a high strength armored tether.
