Douglas J. Herrington Sells 2,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com stock traded down $17.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.41. 95,296,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,279,275. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
