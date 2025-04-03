Douglas J. Herrington Sells 2,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock traded down $17.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.41. 95,296,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,279,275. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.