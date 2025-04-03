DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Up 25.5% in March

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of DLY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,543. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

