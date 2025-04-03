Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 313154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

