Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $13.65 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,425 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.29% of KB Home worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $49,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $44,118,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $12,288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 4,083.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 146,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 142,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE KBH opened at $58.97 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.