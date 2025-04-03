Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

