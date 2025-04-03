Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,420,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 21,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $473,354,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,220 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.