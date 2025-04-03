Dominick P. Zarcone Sells 15,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,535,840.25. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $165,548,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,339,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,395,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,678,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

