Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Releases Earnings Results

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports.

Dollarama Price Performance

DLMAF opened at $111.32 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $111.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

