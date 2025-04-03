Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.57, but opened at $68.55. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $69.91, with a volume of 3,208,722 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

