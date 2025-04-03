Dohrnii Trading Down 44.8% Over Last Week (DHN)

Dohrnii (DHN) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Dohrnii token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.92 or 0.00022770 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dohrnii has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar. Dohrnii has a total market capitalization of $323.12 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Dohrnii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,081.03 or 0.99968142 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,826.03 or 0.99661307 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dohrnii Profile

Dohrnii was first traded on May 12th, 2022. Dohrnii’s total supply is 372,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,075,042 tokens. Dohrnii’s official Twitter account is @dohrnii_io. Dohrnii’s official message board is dohrnii.io/blog. The official website for Dohrnii is dohrnii.io.

Buying and Selling Dohrnii

According to CryptoCompare, “Dohrnii (DHN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dohrnii has a current supply of 372,000,000 with 17,075,042 in circulation. The last known price of Dohrnii is 20.74577464 USD and is down -12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $10,124,851.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dohrnii.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dohrnii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dohrnii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dohrnii using one of the exchanges listed above.

