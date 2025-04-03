dogwifhat (WIF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $364.22 Million

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $364.22 million and approximately $275.42 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83,207.44 or 0.99927157 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,931.34 or 0.99595583 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,840,843 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifhat.us.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,840,843.083012. The last known price of dogwifhat is 0.38953244 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 665 active market(s) with $279,165,162.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifhat.us/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

